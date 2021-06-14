Summer school offerings

Columbia Public Schools is offering 11 tuition-free summer programs. Parents have until Friday to enroll their children.

The most popular program is Summer SUNsations, which is for rising kindergarten through eighth grade students. It gives students a chance to explore by constructing models, solving puzzles and creating new worlds on Minecraft, according to the district.

This summer, the program offers 58 courses. Examples include:

• Gameology for incoming second graders, which teaches game strategies using Connect Four, Guess Who and more.

• More than Money for incoming third graders, which encourages students to use innovative thinking to learn money management and economic theory.

• Crime Solvers for incoming fifth graders, in which students solve a burglary.