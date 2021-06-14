Ann Faaborg was excited for her children to begin summer school Monday at Rock Bridge Elementary School. Not only was it the first day of the summer session, it was the first day students were back in classrooms without being required to wear masks.
“I know that my kids are so much better at connecting to their teachers and their friends in person,” Faaborg said. “So now that we can take it a step further and not have any masks, they’re excited to see their smiles.”
Faaborg’s children were among the almost 8,900 students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools’ summer school as of Friday, according to an email from district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. That’s 99% of what it was in 2019, the last time the district held in-person summer school. Last summer limited classes were available online, mostly for high school students, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The masks-optional policy took effect June 4, the day after the 2020-2021 school year ended. Faaborg, who has a 6- and a 9-year-old, said she thinks being able to fully see facial expressions is a crucial part of learning for younger children.
“I think that kids read cues,” Faaborg said. “If they’re doing something wrong, they don’t necessarily know what’s wrong. They can sometimes grasp that even before a teacher says anything by facial expressions.”
Another parent, Ramón Garza, said he’s excited to see his two young daughters begin a new chapter in school this summer. He hopes they recover the enthusiasm for school that was lost in the pandemic year.
“I hope that they regain some confidence and some energy towards going to school,” Garza said. “Schooling from home feels more exhausting than it feels like an education.”
Both Garza and Faaborg have some reservations about the loosened mask requirements. “It’s a concern, but it’s not something that I’m living in fear about,” Faaborg said.
Elementary school age students are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Faaborg’s concern extends to teachers.
“It’s the teachers that are more susceptible than the kids are,” she said. “As long as the teachers feel comfortable.”
Garza said his wariness about going mask-less in school isn’t solely because of the virus.
“The adults at home, like myself and my significant other, we’re both vaccinated,” Garza said.
Rather, it’s because they’re kids, he said, and even at best, colds and stomach bugs float around every year. “Having kids in school, having kids in general, there’s always the exposure to stuff that you’re not normally exposed to in your work day,” he said.
Garza said a good way to prevent the spread of germs in general is to encourage kids to continue practices they learned during the pandemic.
“I’m all for hugs and high fives,” he said. “But try the elbow bump and things like that, just to kind of scale back from normal.”
Missourian reporter Hannah Barczykowski contributed to this article.