With toys, books and love, Granny's House provides after-school programs to children

Pamela Ingram, known as "Granny Pam," tells a story from a memorable afternoon at Granny's House, her after-school program in downtown Columbia. It was time for the kids to go home, and she shouted to them from the screened back porch. “Come on! Bring the balls in — we’re closing!”
Right away, a young boy called back. “No! Granny’s House is heaven, and heaven never closes!”
Every weekday afternoon, many children come and go at Granny's House. They laugh a lot, and they play a lot — with bubbles, playing cards, kick balls, swings and monkey bars. Even when they're doing homework or participating in science or book clubs, it's loud and lively.
That's how Ingram, Granny's House founder and executive director, likes it. She wants the kids to feel at home. Now that schools are back in-person, the 20-year-old nonprofit is bustling again.
The cozy white house at 110 E. Worley St. has cherry-red shutters on the front and playground equipment out back. Volunteers, most of them college students, run a free after-school program there for refugee children and those who live in nearby public housing. Between 60 and 75 children attend, Ingram said.
Many walk to Granny's House from their homes or are dropped off by their parents, siblings or the school bus. Right at 3 p.m. most weekdays, the kids come racing through the back door eager to play games, snack, socialize and learn.
"At Granny’s House, we really want to make learning and academic excellence cool," Ingram said. "We want it to be cool to be kind of nerdy and brainy."
Science, books and Bible-based learning
Granny's House reopened at the end of September for in-person meetings after functioning as best it could over Zoom for more than a year. Because of the late start and construction underway at the house, it has about half as many volunteers as usual — down from 30-35 to 15-20. Even so, the volunteers keep the program afloat and the children laughing and playing.
Granny's House hosts several programs including the Princess Academy, Sons of the King, Precious Jewels, The Leadership Academy, the Academic Motivation Program, the Reel Stories book club and the science club.
The Princess Academy, Sons of the King, Precious Jewels and The Leadership Academy are part of what Ingram called a care to building track. They are Bible-based and meant to teach kids to love God and people.
“We want to develop kids who really love God, and that is manifested by how much you love people,” Ingram said.
The other programs are aimed at academic success. The science club meets Wednesdays and is mostly run by medical students. Once a month, the children go to University Hospital for hands-on learning with doctors and nursing faculty as well as doctoral and nursing students.
The Reel Stories book club meets Thursdays and picks only books that have a movie companion. When the group finishes the book, they throw a party to watch the movie and eat a meal chosen by the kids.
Sharing the significance of reading is important to Ingram because she also grew up in public housing in the Kansas City area and often walked to a library. "I feel like through reading I’d travel the world through books,” she said. “We really want to nurture, grow those who have a passion for reading books."
Now 12, Joli Briuare has been going to Granny's House for six years. She said the volunteers and the book club keep her coming back. "I really enjoy reading," Joli said.
Caring for the children
Throughout the pandemic, Granny’s House held meetings over Zoom to try to keep children involved. "It was really quite difficult," Ingram said. Volunteers put together snack bags and fun packs filled with bubbles, coloring books, jump ropes, crayons and markers to take to children’s homes.
Ingram said the most apparent difference about re-opening Granny's House is the average age is younger than in the past. "Somehow during the pandemic, (high schoolers) got jobs," she said. "So, now our median age is about 10. We don't have many high schoolers."
On a recent Thursday, volunteer Alli Haertling, a sophomore studying elementary education at MU, was heating chicken noodle soup for the children who would arrive soon. She heard about Granny’s House through a class that requires her to complete 20 service hours.
"I already have my hours, but I just keep doing it because these kids are just so exciting," Haertling said. "I think I am going to keep doing this after my service-learning class."
This was also the case for sociology senior Vivian Washington, who has volunteered at Granny's House since her freshman year and now interns there. "After that first semester I was like, 'Oh my goodness, I love this organization so much,'" Washington said.
Through working with the children on a range of their needs and wants — applying to college, learning English, doing prom makeup — Washington has become a mentor. "These kids need love, they need Christ's love," she said. "They need caring volunteers who mentor them, not only at Granny's House but go beyond."
For most of its existence, Granny's House was based in two adjoining apartments. Ingram calls the newer location "kid-pretty," with themed rooms, big, colorful rugs and art projects hung all over the house.
"I didn't realize how difficult it was for those 17 years until we moved here," Ingram said. "We call this our Taj Mahal."
Dr. Ellis Ingram, who retired several years ago from the MU School of Medicine, runs Granny's House with his wife. "It's pretty awesome to be able to work with the kids and watch them grow up," he said. "You see the impact you have on their lives."
Most children and families hear about Granny’s House through word-of-mouth from neighbors, teachers, counselors and family members, Pamela Ingram said. To enroll a child in a program there, a parent or guardian must go to the house and pick up an enrollment form.
Ingram said the one thing she really wants people to know is that “from day one, Granny’s House has been infused, in many ways, with the goodness and kindness of God.”