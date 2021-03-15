H. Brian Yearwood will be Columbia Public Schools’ next superintendent, the district announced late Monday afternoon.
Yearwood is coming from Manor, Texas, just northeast of Austin, where he is chief operations officer for the Manor Independent School District. He has worked in education for about 30 years as a professor, coach, principal and assistant superintendent, according to a district news release.
Yearwood, 59, will succeed Peter Stiepleman, who has led the district since 2014. He announced in October that he will retire at the end of June.
The Columbia School Board approved hiring Yearwood during a closed meeting Monday. His annual salary for the 2021-2022 school year will be $230,000, according to his contract.
Yearwood will start officially July 1. But he plans to get to know the district before that.
“I will be working with board members and staff to schedule school visits,” Yearwood said in the release. “Additionally, I will schedule meetings with parents, staff and community members. I believe that these meetings will help foster quality relationships, which I value and appreciate.”
At a livestreamed community forum last week, Yearwood talked about the importance of what he called his learning and listening tour. It includes analyzing district data and meeting with board members to receive guidance on next steps, he said then.
In a letter of introduction to the Columbia community released by the district, Yearwood called collaborating an essential part of his leadership. “While undergoing my transition to Columbia Public Schools, I look forward to meeting with board members, staff, scholars, parents, community members and all other stakeholders of our extraordinary school district,” he said.
The other finalists in the nationwide search were Erick Pruitt, deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools, and Chace Ramey, chief operating officer for Iowa City Community Schools. All were in town last week to interview with the School Board.
On Thursday evening, they appeared at the forum in the district’s Aslin Administration Building. The board and news media attended in person while community members watched online. Karen Hall of Ray & Associates, the firm involved in the nationwide search, moderated the event, posing questions drawn from more than 130 submitted by community members and combined by theme.
Yearwood also talked about the importance of community and parent partnerships. He said that in his COO position in Manor, he led an effort to hold monthly meetings with PTAs to share school-specific academic and performance data as well as hear from parents.
He said he hosted monthly forums for parents with students in special education programs. Evaluations of Individualized Education Programs must occur with high frequency to ensure high quality, he said.
Yearwood said all students, regardless of socioeconomic status or ethnicity, must benefit from district innovation,which needs to start with ensuring school staff feel safe and supported in their classrooms. It is particularly important for schools to innovate now because students and staff needs have changed in light of the pandemic, he said.
According to his resume, Yearwood led the Manor district’s COVID-19 reopening task force in preparation for this school year.
Regarding equity in the district, Yearwood spoke of the importance of acknowledging implicit bias, or subconscious attitudes people hold. He said it will be his goal to provide opportunities for discourse as well as staff training as steps in a larger effort to “embrace and celebrate diversity.”
In his letter of introduction, Yearwood said he has approached work with a “growth mindset.”
“Together, we must focus on understanding how our scholars learn,” he said, referring to students. “In addition, we must provide high-quality educational opportunities through an educational framework that meets the needs of all scholars and staff. Fortunately, this work is already underway in Columbia Public Schools. Collectively, we will be mindful of how important it is to celebrate our successes, as we continue to be proactive and intentional about how we will respond to areas of need.”
Kathy Steinhoff, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, one of two teachers’ groups in the district, called the decision to hire Yearwood great and said CMNEA is excited to welcome him to the district.
“We hope it will be a positive relationship, and we are excited to hear Dr. Yearwood talk about how important it is to represent all stakeholders — including parents, teachers and district staff,” she said. “It was very evident (in the forum) that he was very student-centered.”
Board President Helen Wade said in the news release that Yearwood “comes to us with extensive experience in education and has experience in many areas our district has been focusing on, including literacy and college and career readiness.”
“We are excited about his energy and optimism,” Wade said, “and believe he will give CPS 110%.”