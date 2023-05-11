H. Brian Yearwood

BRIAN YEARWOOD

 Courtesy of H. Brian Yearwood

Superintendent Brian Yearwood identified three key ways community members can support Columbia Public Schools students.

By supporting individual schools, encouraging kids to go to school and connecting struggling students with mentors, people in Columbia can help the district meet its academic goals, Yearwood said in a Thursday conversation with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.  

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023 Studying reporting and writing Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you