Kansas' statewide constitutional right to an abortion will be challenged in the state's upcoming primary election, which would have a ripple effect for people in Missouri, said Kourtney Vincent-Woodbury, vice president of People, Culture and Equity for Planned Parenthood Great Plains.
During a virtual meeting with the Muleskinners Boone County Democratic Club, Vincent-Woodbury said the Aug. 2 primary vote could make it significantly more difficult for people in Missouri to access abortion clinics in Kansas.
Close to 40% of people who seek abortive services in Kansas are Missourians, Vincent-Woodbury said. There are currently three locations offering abortions in Kansas: Overland Park, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
"The constitutional amendment will be on the primary ballot and will pave the way for a total abortion ban in Kansas," Vincent-Woodbury said.
She also emphasized the language used on the ballot could confuse Kansas voters and muddle the results.
"The language intentionally confuses voters as far as how they should vote on Aug. 2. This amendment is an attempt to give politicians the power to go beyond reasonable regulations and ban abortions completely," Vincent-Woodbury said.
She clarified that people who want to protect the right to get an abortion in the state should vote 'no.' Those in favor of a ban should vote 'yes.'
"We are doing all that we can to raise awareness and education around the amendment," she said.
The advocate also said this will be the first constitutional vote on abortion rights to take place since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
"This is significant, as it could potentially offer a road map for other states that will see similar fights in the future. We want to help other states that have constitutional amendments ahead of them to have an understanding of what we did to be successful in our race to retain abortion access in Kansas," Vincent-Woodbury said.
She said that the vote is open to everyone in Kansas, regardless of which political party they are registered to vote for.