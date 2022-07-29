A portion of the Katy Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as part of the reconstruction of the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge.
The closure is needed because a contractor will be pouring the final drill shafts on the east side of the river, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Signs notifying users of the closure will be posted at trail entrances and on the transportation department's website and social media accounts.
Katy Trail State Park is a 240-mile-long trail built on right-of-way that used to belong to the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railway. The trail stretches nearly the width of the state, from Machens near St. Louis to Clinton southeast of Kansas City.
The bridge work will not require lane closures on Interstate 70.
The new bridge is expected to last 100 years and will feature safety enhancements designed to reduce crashes. Along with these features, the bridge will be wider, allowing for improved mobility and reliability, according to the transportation department.