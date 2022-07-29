A portion of the Katy Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as part of the reconstruction of the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge.

The closure is needed because a contractor will be pouring the final drill shafts on the east side of the river, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

