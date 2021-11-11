Local business owners, representatives of different nonprofits and delegates of the University of Missouri came together for a common purpose Thursday morning. They filled a small room at the student center of The Crossing Church with the buzz of chatter before an event that sought to combine the best of they city’s resources in aid of a single goal — helping refugees from Afghanistan settle into a new home in mid-Missouri.
Garrett Rucinski, the founder of KeepCoMoUnited, introduced himself to his audience of nearly 35 people. Rucinski, a native of Ohio, shared his love for Columbia and gratitude for the way the city welcomed him with open arms.
About three weeks ago, Rucinski, who also works at Central Bank downtown, noticed a pattern.
“I’ve been able to be really fortunate to meet a lot of people, and I kept running into weird situations of people talking about, ‘I have family trapped in Afghanistan, or we need help raising funds, or we need help getting donations,’” Rucinski said.
Rather than sitting back, he came up with a plan. He noticed many local organizations were trying to help Afghan refugees but weren’t communicating with one another. The need for united communication in aiding the arrival and resettlement of Afghan refugees across central Missouri was the initial spark for Rucinski’s organization KeepCoMoUnited.
For its first event, KeepCoMoUnited hosted a meeting to discuss a three-pronged plan for evacuation, resettlement and long-term goals across central Missouri. Attendees represented about 30 local groups. The most prominent group in the room was Catholic Charities Refugee Services, an affiliate of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The conference is one of nine national refugee resettlement agencies that partner with the U.S. Department of State and help administer refugee admission programs.
In August, the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan, and the Afghan government soon fell. Afghans who had worked with the U.S. were in danger. The U.S. evacuated thousands of people who now need to be resettled in different communities across the country.
“These are people who supported our government in Afghanistan, and because of that their lives are in danger. So it’s our duty to welcome these people into our community,” Samantha Moog, Director of Refugee Services at Catholic Charities, said.
Catholic Charities has helped resettle 119 people in central Missouri in the last five weeks. In the previous two years, they only resettled about half as many people. The resettlement process is far from over; by the end of this week, another 58 people are anticipated to be resettled in the local area.
“This is an extraordinary accomplishment that we’ve been able to welcome all of these people to our community in such a short timeframe in this emergency context,” Moog said. “For our agency, it’s meant tireless efforts around the clock, meeting people at the airport, bringing people to the emergency room, getting kids enrolled in school, bringing people to English language classes, providing English language classes, doing employment assessments, getting vaccines for people and very various needs.”
Catholic Charities is working to find housing, transportation and medical care for refugees. Several pregnant women are in need of prenatal care and, according to Moog, the first resettled Afghan baby was born here this past week.
Most refugees don’t yet have a social security number and cannot do background checks to apply for housing. In response to this obstacle, Catholic Charities has created a host home program where they seek locals who have an extra, fully private living space, such as a mother-in-law suite or a guest house.
“Housing is something that is at the top of our mind,” Moog said.
While Catholic Charities continues to pave the path for Afghan refugee resettlement across central Missouri, MU is working closely with six graduate students and a few recent alumni who are from Afghanistan to help bring their families to Columbia.
All six graduate students from Afghanistan have received the Fulbright Scholarship, which is funded by the U.S. government.
“By virtue of having been a recipient of this prestigious scholarship, they have these really strong ties to the United States and the U.S. government,” said Mary Stegmaier, vice provost of international programs at MU. “This puts their family members at risk.”
For the families of these students, the resettlement process is slightly more complicated. Rather than arriving with a special immigrant visa, these families must apply for humanitarian parole.
Humanitarian parole allows people whose lives are in danger to apply to come to the U.S. The application consists of one part filled out by an Afghan person and another filled out by a sponsor.
“A sponsor is someone who commits to helping resettle that individual in the United States someplace. In this case, probably central Missouri,” Stegmaier said.
Humanitarian parole usually lasts for a one-year period. After that, refugees can apply for asylum or another legal way to stay in the U.S.
A few of the MU graduate students are married and their families reside in Afghanistan.
“These students are very worried, and that’s an understatement,” Stegmaier said.
There are currently 72 family members on the list for evacuation, and MU has helped secure sponsors for more than 30 people so far. Last month, Veterans United Foundation donated $100,000 to assist with the application fees for humanitarian parole. MU is also partnering with local law firms that specialize in immigration law and are willing to do pro bono work.
Central Missouri will continue to prepare for the influx of more Afghan refugees through the end of the year. Groups like KeepCoMoUnited, Catholic Charities and other local organizations continue to work in sync with an ultimate goal of helping these refugees feel welcome in mid-Missouri, the same way Rucinski was welcomed years ago.
“We’re building a community here, and it’s really heartwarming to see,” Moog said.