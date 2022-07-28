Kids go birding, hiking and fishing along the Missouri River

From left, Maddox Kintner, Logan Aguilar, Colton Wundrack and Charlie Ulmasov examine a catfish Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. While one group went birding, a second group fished from boats along the Missouri River.
Fishery Specialist Terri Fike nets a channel catfish caught by a camper Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. The fish was kept at the Missouri State Fair for a fish cleaning demonstration.
Lottie Bushmann, center, discusses a woodpecker that campers spotted on a tree Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Overlook Trail in Columbia. Bushmann, who works with the Columbia Audubon Society for education outreach, answered questions and taught students about the different birds they saw along the trail.
A group of campers climb up from the Missouri River bank to eat lunch after fishing Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. In its first year as a day camp, Missouri River Relief was able to enroll 40 students.
Kids saw catfish, robins and woodpeckers during the Missouri River Adventure Camp on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. They get to experience different activities every day of the new week-long camp, hosted by Missouri River Relief. The camp activities include stream exploration, water coloring, river clean-up and motorboat rides.
“There is usually a lull in activities during the second half of summer,” said Kristen Schulte, Education Director at Missouri River Relief, in a press release. “We wanted to build a program that would give campers the chance to explore their local parks and nature areas.”