“Knit, Crochet, and Give” donates knitted goods to community causes

“Knit, Crochet, and Give” is a knitting group that crafts a variety of items, including hats for infants and twiddle muffs for adults and children with sensory needs. MU Women’s and Children's Hospital, West Elementary School, Operation School Bell and, now, local nursing homes receive donations from the group. Along with their community contributions, “Knit, Crochet, and Give” provides an open space for knitting enthusiasts and beginners alike at the Unity Center of Columbia.  

Susan Miller learns how to knit

Susan Miller learns how to knit for the first time on Friday at Unity Center in Columbia. Miller came to learn a new skill, while contributing to community donations.
Deborah Holland knits a child’s hat

Deborah Holland knits a child’s hat on Friday at Unity Center in Columbia. Holland often knits hats and scarves while watching TV at home. “It’s nice to get together with other women who produce things for a good cause,” Holland said.
Stephanie Brooks shows Jennette Blair a knit design

Stephanie Brooks, left, shows Jennette Blair a knit design on Friday at Unity Center in Columbia. Brooks recently knitted a child’s jacket that was her first item sold at a local art fair despite setbacks from knitting mistakes. “Things happen and you have to learn to recognize them,” Brooks said.
Stephanie Brooks carries a box of twiddle muffs

Stephanie Brooks, left, carries a box of twiddle muffs out to her car with Deborah Holland on Friday at Unity Center in Columbia. All knitted items are stored at Brooks' home until her next donation request.
