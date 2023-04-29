KOKOKO! and Chicago Sunspots lighting up the night with music

The Chicago Sunspots, the first of two bands to play, start the show with a song featuring guitar, keyboard, flute, drums and bass on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Max Garcia-Rubio, center right, said his favorite part of playing is “seeing a vision come to fruition because it’s the creative process.”
French musician Xavier Thomas creates electronic rhythms during KOKOKO!’s concert on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. The band’s unique style results from a combination electronic and Congolese influences, “and also a little bit of DIY punk,” Thomas said.
Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku, one half of the band KOKOKO!, performs on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Nzaku said he has been interested in music since childhood, and he enjoys sharing his passion with others.
Kristin Smart dances in the crowd while KOKOKO! performs on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. KOKOKO! band member Xavier Thomas said his favorite part of playing music is traveling, discovering new places and meeting new audiences. “Most people we encounter will never be able to go to Kinshasa or to experience what (Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku) can bring,” Thomas said. “So we’re bringing that to them.”
Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku, center, and Xavier Thomas, right, close out their show with a final encore on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Both performers said people will feel and understand the music regardless of the language. “I can speak English now, but when I was a kid I could not speak English. But I used to listen to a lot of English music, and I would not understand the lyrics but still would be imagining,” Thomas said. “So there’s a part of imagination that’s still open. Sometimes when you don’t really understand you try to guess, and it’s kind of magical as well.”
Crowd members dance and cheer during KOKOKO!’s show on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. “Sometimes in Europe we play in front of 10,000 people; sometimes we play in front of 50 people, and everything’s good,” band member Xavier Thomas said.
Matthew Crook, the executive director of Dismal Niche, curated the evening’s program. Crook said Max Garcia-Rubio, who is the songwriter, guitarist and vocalist for the Chicago Sunspots is a “creative stalwart of the local music community,” which made him and the band an obvious choice for Dismal Niche’s first programmed event of the year.
Following the Chicago Sunspots, KOKOKO! members Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku and Xavier Thomas played an hour-long concert filled with multilingual vocals, percussion and experimental electronic music. Cook had been talking with KOKOKO! since before the pandemic, and he secured the band a show between performances in Illinois and Arkansas.
“I thought it went really well,” Crook said. “That was one of the most live shows that I’ve seen in a long time. Crowd loved it. Good turn out. Beautiful event.”
Josh Cochran, the keyboardist with the Chicago Sunspots, described Garcia-Rubio’s music as a spicy bowl of peaches and cream. Garcia-Rubio has been doing DJ sets under the name “the Chicago Sunspots,” but when the opportunity to perform live arose he formed a band to play his original psychedelic folk songs. Jimmie Atchley, the drummer for the Chicago Sunspots, said the band embraces improv and has a natural, relaxed, free-flowing and fluid style.
“I feel like everything’s open for interpretation,” Atchley said. “If people want to feel something, then they'll feel it, and I hope that — I guess more than anything I just hope that people have an emotional reaction of some sort. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, at least it’s something, and I think that’s cool.”
After the Chicago Sunspots’ set ended, KOKOKO! took the stage. Nzaku, who is Congolese, and Thomas, who is French, first met in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capital city, in 2017 while Thomas was helping create the soundtrack for a documentary about the art scene in Kinshasa. When the band’s different members came together, they needed a name for their group. They drew from the “knock knock” sound people in Congo say before entering another person’s home, resulting in KOKOKO!
“In a way, symbolically, it’s also for us knocking at the door,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of visa problems in our history of the band, so we did knock at all the embassies’ doors for European visa, Canadian visa, American visa, all kinds of visa. So symbolically we did now knock at a lot of doors, but in the end it’s just to open doors, basically."
While both Nzaku and Thomas speak multiple languages, the band performed in French, Kikongo and Lingala. Regardless of the language, the musicians said people can still connect with the feeling and message of their show. Throughout the concert audience members swayed, shouted, knelt and danced, engaging with the performers and embracing eclectic sounds.
“Personally, I think that music is a drug,” Nzaku said in French. “There will be the melody and the energy that we will share with the audience.”
Dismal Niche’s next programmed event will take place this upcoming weekend at Rose Music Hall with Mavi, an independent rap sensation from North Carolina.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
