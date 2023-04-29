 Skip to main content
KOKOKO! and Chicago Sunspots lighting up the night with music

Matthew Crook, the executive director of Dismal Niche, curated the evening’s program. Crook said Max Garcia-Rubio, who is the songwriter, guitarist and vocalist for the Chicago Sunspots is a “creative stalwart of the local music community,” which made him and the band an obvious choice for Dismal Niche’s first programmed event of the year.

Crowd members dance and cheer during KOKOKO!’s show

Crowd members dance and cheer during KOKOKO!’s show on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. “Sometimes in Europe we play in front of 10,000 people; sometimes we play in front of 50 people, and everything’s good,” band member Xavier Thomas said.
The Chicago Sunspots, the first of two bands to play, start the show with a song featuring guitar, keyboard, flute, drums and bass

The Chicago Sunspots, the first of two bands to play, start the show with a song featuring guitar, keyboard, flute, drums and bass on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Max Garcia-Rubio, center right, said his favorite part of playing is “seeing a vision come to fruition because it’s the creative process.”
Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku, center, and Xavier Thomas, right, close out their show with a final encore

Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku, center, and Xavier Thomas, right, close out their show with a final encore on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Both performers said people will feel and understand the music regardless of the language. “I can speak English now, but when I was a kid I could not speak English. But I used to listen to a lot of English music, and I would not understand the lyrics but still would be imagining,” Thomas said. “So there’s a part of imagination that’s still open. Sometimes when you don’t really understand you try to guess, and it’s kind of magical as well.”
French musician Xavier Thomas creates electronic rhythms during KOKOKO!’s concert

French musician Xavier Thomas creates electronic rhythms during KOKOKO!’s concert on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. The band’s unique style results from a combination electronic and Congolese influences, “and also a little bit of DIY punk,” Thomas said.
Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku, one half of the band KOKOKO!, performs on Friday

Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku, one half of the band KOKOKO!, performs on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Nzaku said he has been interested in music since childhood, and he enjoys sharing his passion with others.
Kristin Smart dances in the crowd while KOKOKO! performs

Kristin Smart dances in the crowd while KOKOKO! performs on Friday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. KOKOKO! band member Xavier Thomas said his favorite part of playing music is traveling, discovering new places and meeting new audiences. “Most people we encounter will never be able to go to Kinshasa or to experience what (Julien Makarabianco Matumona Nzaku) can bring,” Thomas said. “So we’re bringing that to them.”
  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.

