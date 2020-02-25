One lane of the northbound U.S. 63 bridge over Interstate 70 in Columbia will be closed beginning Sunday evening.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be fixing a bridge joint beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, forcing closure of the passing lane. One lane will be open at all times to traffic.
The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.
There will be signage in place to warn drivers of the closed lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the work zone.
Work is weather permitting, and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.