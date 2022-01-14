MU Healthcare is opening a new COVID-19 test collection site that will hold a larger capacity of people with longer operating hours.
With college students coming back as classes resume Jan. 18, MU Health is anticipating an influx of testing.
"We are certainly preparing for a continued increase in testing. And that's why we are ramping up our testing ability. So that's one of the reasons why we're expanding from a half day to full day testing," said MU spokseperson Eric Maze . "Monday through Friday will be open eight to five. So we'll be able to accept more tests throughout the day."
The collection site is located at 404 N. Keene St. inside the Women’s Hospital's east entrance. This location will replace the 2003 W. Broadway location.
However, the Broadway location will remain open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those that need a test on the holiday.
According to MU Health, the location will be available for those with known exposure , mild symptoms or those that need a test to travel.
The site will be operating for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on weekends. The site will also include more space and a larger indoor waiting area for overflow to prevent longer lines.
You do not need to have an appointment, but patients are required to wear a mask and bring proof of insurance if insured. There will be no cost for the patient, and results will be delivered in 48 hours of testing.
Results can be located using HEALTHConnect, MU Healthcare’s patient portal.
People with COVID-19 symptoms who must be seen by a medical professional have several options, though cost may vary:
- Contact your primary care provider
- Sign up for a virtual visit
- Visit a Mizzou Quick Care
- Visit a Mizzou Urgent Care
- MU students have access to the MU Student Health Center with or without insurance
Those suffering from severe symptoms or breathing issues should go to the emergency department or call 911.
An increase need for testing became apparent as supplies ran short and lines grew over the past week as Columbia experiences the largest wave of COVID-19 positive cases, the Missourian previously reported.
Boone County had 3,261 active cases with 12 Boone County residents in the hospital with severe symptoms as of Thursday evening, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.