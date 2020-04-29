Laron Nesbitt has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the January 2019 shooting of Deonte Gainwell.

Nesbitt pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder Tuesday in a video appearance in Boone County Circuit Court.

Court documents filed in the case said Nesbitt had confessed to killing Gainwell.

Gainwell had shot and killed community activist Ahmonta Harris in November 2018, though prosecutors said that shooting was justified.

Deputies said at the time that Harris broke into a house for a robbery and threatened Gainwell, who was armed.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.