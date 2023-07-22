Latino Conservation Week Festival debuts in Columbia

Sajoelis Abdallah-Colon, left, and Gabriela Wolf-Gonzalez “pollinate” flowers with paint dust on Saturday at the Columbia College amphitheater. “We really want to let the community know there is a Latino presence here and we want to build relationships; so that they can tell us what they want or need,” Abdallah-Colon said.
Children and parents gather around a temporary pond to fish for toy animals at the Latino Conservation Week Festival on Saturday at the Columbia College amphitheater. Participants engaged in conversations about Latino voices in conservation while playing games, crafting, receiving giveaways and participating in a story time.
A group of Columbia College and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service workers set up poster boards for the The Latino Conservation Week Festival on Saturday at the Columbia College amphitheater. The Latino Conservation Week Festival was the first of its kind in Columbia.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with Columbia College to host the Latino Conservation Week Festival on Saturday at the Columbia College amphitheater.
The festival was the very first of its kind in Columbia. Planning for it went back to mid-February, when two U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service workers, Sajoelis Abdallah-Colon and Gabriela Wolf-Gonzalez, heard a radio show talking about a Latino Conservation Week event in Minnesota. After doing some research, the pair could not find any information about similar events in Missouri, so they decided to create one.