JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are negotiating ways to increase pay for state workers in hopes of filling thousands of vacant positions that have crippled operations at some state facilities.
There are roughly 4,500 vacant state positions, including corrections workers, those working in mental health facilities, IT professionals and other government employees. That equals about 8% of the total workforce, according to Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City.
Increasing the wage for state workers is a priority for Gov. Mike Parson and state budget director Dan Haug, who said at a Senate hearing Wednesday that an increase would ideally be passed in a supplemental budget by Feb. 1. Legislators are considering multiple budgets proposed by Parson, including the budget for fiscal year 2023 and a supplemental budget that would last until July 1, the end of fiscal year 2022.
Parson’s plans include raising wages for state workers by 5.5% across the board and moving all state workers to at least $15 per hour.
"We feel like $15 per hour is what we need to be competitive and hire people,” Haug said. "You can’t, over the long term, run state institutions on the skeleton crews we have."
The proposed change would increase pay to $15 an hour for any government employee making below that threshold and include commensurate increases for supervisors, Haug said. In total, the plan would cost $91 million. Haug said the proposal is included in the supplemental budget in order to implement it as soon as possible.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, questioned whether the vacant positions needed to be filled and whether the proposed pay increase was necessary.
"Things seem to be going great in the state of Missouri," he said. "Are we sure we need to fill these positions?"
But Haug pushed back, saying the model in place at many state facilities is "not sustainable."
Vacancies lead to state employees working significant overtime hours to perform essential functions, leading to a high rate of burnout, Haug said. The turnover rate for Missouri state employees is 26% ; and it's even higher in certain departments. Haug said a "healthy" turnover rate is about 10%.
Washington addressed concerns from Eigel and others about the cost of a potential pay increase.
"I know there’s a lot of questions about how we pay for this in the future, but my question is how do we continue to function as a state if we don’t," Washington said.
Haug said with a combination of federal funds and strong revenue, the state is well positioned to pay for a wage increase.
"State revenues are doing really well," he said. "We’re in as strong a fiscal position as I’ve seen, and I’ve been doing this since 1995."
Pay for state workers was also the focus of a separate state House committee hearing involving the 2023 budget.
At a hearing concerning social services, several departments cited staffing issues that are causing problems with providing adequate care. Social service agencies are having trouble retaining state employees as well as other front-line workers.
Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities Jessica Bax said in the hearing that they have a network of about 700 providers that serve about 40,000 individuals but are struggling to support that number. Bax said that there are often no providers to serve people on a waitlist because there are no staffers available.
Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, said the agency's "prime challenge" is staffing.
"We have seen turnover in the past year higher than we have seen in many years. We are projecting that turnover will be even higher this year," Knodell said.
There are particularly high caseloads for the front-line workers in the family support and children’s divisions, Knodell said.
Craig Stevenson, director of policy and advocacy at the nonprofit Kids Win Missouri, noted later that retention of staff in the children’s division is better for the kids they serve. If caseworkers are cycling out often, it takes longer for them to get to know the child and the case, resulting in them staying in the system for longer.
Jennifer Gundy, executive director of On My Own Center for Independent Living, provides wages from the state reimbursement rate, which she said has stayed the same while minimum wage continues to climb.
"The consumer-directed services and in-home workforces are in grave danger because the state will not provide the funding to ensure quality workforce and wages," Gundy said.
Sara Sucharski is the president and CEO of Pony Bird, a nonprofit agency that provides care to medically fragile individuals. Her agency has almost weekly conversations with families about their inability to provide full service for them, which can cut back on their independence and quality of life, Sucharski said.
"We are truly at unprecedented crisis levels,” Sucharski said.
Staff for this agency provide round-the-clock care for these individuals to allow them some independence and the ability to stay in their homes as opposed to a nursing home or hospital.
Sucharski said that they are losing staffers who go to jobs that are much less stressful and physical but pay the same or more.