A Columbia city advisory council is calling for action regarding issues stemming from the use of Wabash Bus Station as a warming and cooling station.

At a meeting Wednesday evening, the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council voted to express support for a letter penned by The Downtown Community Improvement District that addressed how Wabash has impacted surrounding local businesses.

  • Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022 Studying International Journalism Reach me at camdenjdoherty@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

