League of Women Voters provides voter registration information ahead of Nov. 8 election

Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County provided voter registration resources for community members Tuesday. The event was held at Columbia Public Library in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

Rebecca Cox fills out a registration form Tuesday at the Columbia Public Library. “I am learning to believe in voting. I have grown to realize that your vote counts,” Cox said.

National Voter Registration Day, held in September, is intended to shine light on voter resources and encourage citizens to vote across the country.

