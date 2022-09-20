League of Women Voters provides voter registration information ahead of Nov. 8 election

Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County provided voter registration resources for community members Tuesday. The event was held at Columbia Public Library in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.
National Voter Registration Day, held in September, is intended to shine light on voter resources and encourage citizens to vote across the country.
In preparation for the election, the league has tried to reach potential voters and encourage them to register, said Marilyn McLeod, president of the League of Women Voters of Missouri and former president and active member of Columbia’s local league.
“Our goal is always to have an educated population and an educated citizenry,” McLeod said. “We have long had public forums and other types of educational opportunities.”
Community members, like lifelong Columbia resident Rebecca Cox, registered to vote at the library Tuesday.
“I think if we pulled together as one and vote, we can make a lot of changes not only within ourselves but within our communities also.” Cox said.
The last day to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12. The application deadline for voters to be mailed their absentee ballots is Oct. 26 and the deadline for absentee voting at the county clerk’s office in person is Nov. 7 in Boone County.
The Columbia league will also host an event on Oct. 11 with Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon to discuss the election and related information. The meeting will be available to the public on Zoom.