Starting Thursday, most of the state's residents age 21 and older can legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana, but that won't be the case on University of Missouri System campuses.

When an update to Missouri's state constitution that legalizes recreational marijuana use takes effect on Thursday, possession, consumption and distribution of the drug — even with a medical card — will still be prohibited by MU.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you