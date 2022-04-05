JEFFERSON CITY — Public or charter schools could be stripped of their power to implement COVID-19 preventive measures under Senate Bill 1203, which was heard by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.
The bill would rein in requirements for face masks, immunizations and quarantines as a condition for participation in schoolwork and any school-sponsored extracurricular activities.
“Schools cannot force vaccine mandates upon children, and neither can they be forced to quarantine unless they’re known to actually have the contagion,” Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester and the bill’s sponsor, said during the hearing.
Under the current law, a student can be subjected to mandatory testing and subsequently be excluded from school if found to have a contagious disease like COVID-19. This applies to those who are asymptomatic as well, since they could potentially spread the disease to others.
The proposed law, however, would enable a child’s parents or guardian to present a written document to the school stating that the child is not contagious. If signed by a registered nurse, physician or an advanced medical practitioner, the document would allow the child to participate in schoolwork.
The bill would allow children to not undergo any testing as an alternative to a COVID-19 vaccination as well.
SB 1203 also tries to limit the authority of public health officials to issue health mandates such as mask orders. For example, in an emergency, such orders would have to be issued by a vote of the city or county governing body and would expire in 30 days unless renewed. After 60 days, renewing the order would be up to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Josh Foster, policy director at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, came forward in support of the bill.
“This bill clearly addresses and clarifies a number of issues we have faced over the past months and years involving health regulations amid the pandemic,” Foster said.