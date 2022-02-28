JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation to prevent children from being charged with prostitution and provide survivors of human trafficking with more resources passed through a House committee Monday. HB 2032‘s next stop is the House floor.
If the legislation passes, those under the age of 18 will automatically be considered victims of sex trafficking, not prostitutes. Currently, victims have to prove coercion was involved.
Various pieces of legislation are moving to combat child sex trafficking, and Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, along with a group of experts, held a news conference in the Capitol on Monday to spotlight the current laws and call for changes.
Shima Rostami, executive director of Gateway Human Trafficking, and Nanette Ward, Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force member and Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri advocate, said Missouri has had a difficult time addressing child sex trafficking.
Ward and Rostami attributed Missouri’s minimal sex trafficking laws to the stigma surrounding sex trafficking and the lack of awareness among lawmakers and community members. This year, bills like HB 2032 are making more headway than previous legislation.
Jessica Rodriguez, a caseworker for children who have survived commercial sexual exploitation, spoke on her own state’s progress. In California, agencies have to work together to support victims, and Rodriguez wants to see that in Missouri as well.
“Current laws are not providing support for survivors or helping law enforcement identify victims,” Rodriguez said. “But this year’s proposed legislation is a move in the right direction.”
As for the next step, experts hope that they can bring the issue of sex trafficking into schools and help educators identify students who could be victims and teach students how to avoid potentially dangerous situations.
“This is everyone’s problem,” Rodriguez said. “We need to pay attention. There are people who you work with, go to church with and interact with that are buying children for sex. And we need to recognize that as a state.”