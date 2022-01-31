JEFFERSON CITY — Concealed guns would be permitted on Missouri public transportation in bills heard Monday by the House General Laws Committee.
The hearing reviewed both HB 1462 and HB 1660, which are similar in content and mirror legislation filed in previous years. The respective sponsors, Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, and Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, presented the bills together.
The bills would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on public transportation systems in the state, as well as the transportation of unloaded or non-functioning firearms on buses.
Schnelting and Hicks emphasized the importance of self-defense and the constitutional right to bear arms.
“Crime and violence don’t discriminate,” Schnelting said. “We all have those situations where we run into the necessity of having to defend ourselves.”
Witnesses and representatives entered heated debate and generally offered two contrasting opinions. One camp argued that people afraid of crime on public transport should be able to defend themselves. The other argued that the addition of firearms would jeopardize safety.
Rep. Richard Brown, D-Kansas City, repeatedly expressed concerns about public safety and the implication that people who ride the bus are criminals.
“Those aren’t criminals on that bus,” Brown said. “Those are elderly, those are disabled, and then there’s some children. That’s what I see on the bus when I ride the bus.”
In what became a point of contention at the hearing, all five witnesses who testified in support of the bill said they do not ride public transportation regularly. Out of four witnesses testifying in opposition, two said they ride public transit periodically.
“Do you find this kind of strange, that all these people that are in support of this bill either don’t live where they’re riding the bus or they don’t ride the bus?” Brown asked a witness.
In their concluding comments, Schnelting and Hicks stressed that the matter was not a partisan issue. They also argued that asking if witnesses and representatives rode public transit was not relevant.
“If we were to use that as a litmus test, then any of us who doesn’t own an AR-15 should never be able to vote on a bill pertaining to AR-15s,” Schnelting said. “We make laws to protect the constitutional rights of our citizens.”