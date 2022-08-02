Connie Leipard, John Martin and Dawn Hough watch the results

Connie Leipard, John Martin and Dawn Hough watch the results of the election Tuesday at D. Rowe’s Restaurant and Bar in Columbia. Leipard won the Republican nomination against James Pounds for presiding commissioner.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

Connie Leipard was declared the winner of the primary election for Boone County presiding commissioner on Tuesday night, defeating James Pounds and winning the Republican nomination.

Leipard will face off against Democratic nominee Kip Kendrick, who was unopposed, in the November general election.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you