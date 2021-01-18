The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of eastern and central Missouri — including Boone County — and west central and southwest Illinois for Monday afternoon and evening.

A period of "light to moderate snow" with "a quick-moving system" is expected in the region, with accumulations of up to 2 inches or more, mostly north and northeast of St. Louis.

After the system moves through, expect clouds through Tuesday before sun and temperatures in the 40s and 50s through at least Friday.

