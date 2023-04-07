More than 20 birders, new and old, circled up at the MKT Forum Nature Area & Trail at 8 a.m. Friday. They gathered for the Columbia Audubon Society's monthly First Friday Bird Walk, which started in 2021 due to increased birding interest during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jessica Hardesty Norris, a conservation biologist working on habitat restoration, came out for this month's walk before work, where she's stuck at a desk inside all day.
The walk, she said, is a chance to get outside and "connect with my local community of nature lovers."
Audubon member and lifelong birder John Besser was the fill-in host this month. "I was kind of a bird geek as a young person," he said.
April and May are great for birding because birds pass through mid-Missouri heading north from Central America, Mexico and the southern U.S., Besser said.
Some birds migrate following water, and Columbia sits between the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers on one of four major migratory flyways, Judy Lincoln explained. Lincoln has been birding since the '90s.
"It's like a walking meditation," Lincoln said of bird-watching.
Ruanne Stamps joined the group for the first time Friday to expand her birdwatching beyond the urban, bird feeder setting. She wanted to learn how to look for and find birds in their natural habitats.
"I learned a lot because so many people were so willing to help," Stamps said. "I learned how to find a bird with my binoculars."
For birding in Columbia, Lincoln recommends Forum Nature Area & Trail and Twin Lakes Recreation Area or places like Grand Pass and Eagle Bluffs conversation areas. Cornell Lab of Ornithology's website Ebird.org tracks birding hotspots, and its popular Merlin BirdID app helps users identity birds by picture or song.