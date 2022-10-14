The Daniel Boone Regional Library and its new union made little headway Friday during its first contract negotiation meeting.
Library administration is working toward an agreement with the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, which represents between 165 and 170 employees.
Union members said they expected more progress from the session, particularly citing the lack of response to most of their original proposals.
"The timeline is less clear," Dakota Hommes, executive board member of the union, said after the meeting. "It's going to be a continued conversation."
Meanwhile, union members will continue to review management counterproposals with no projected end date or deadline for the contract. The goal is still to find an agreement as quickly as possible.
In Friday's meeting, the administration gave a presentation on the library's finances and how revenue sources impact budgeting decisions.
Property taxes generated 98% of revenue the library received in 2021, which means the library cannot effectively increase revenue on its own accord, said Jim Smith, chief financial officer of the library system. Administration would have to cut other expenditures to meet union requests, he said.
The union's initial 44-page proposal included wage increases correlated with years of service, fully covered health insurance for all employees, 12 weeks of paid family leave and other benefits.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2, one of three sessions intended to take place in November. Concerns remain that the number of sessions is too high for the administration's schedule, however.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library includes libraries in Boone and Callaway counties, except for Centralia.