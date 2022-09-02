This weekend Columbia will host a handful of live music performances.
Five different artists will play at Cooper's Landing over Labor Day weekend.
Friday evening, the Norm Ruebling Band, a Columbia based group, will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The band plays a variety of musical styles.
Two acts will perform on Saturday. Aimee Marie, a Columbia singer-songwriter, who specializes in the baritone ukulele will play from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Daves, a classic rock cover band, will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Noah Earle, a folk artist, and The Bel Airs, a 1960s surf-rock band, will play on Sunday. Earle will play from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Bel-Airs will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Murry's, a restaurant located in south Columbia, offers live jazz five nights a week. Tom Andes Trio will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Next weekend is the 2022 Mo Jazz Festival. The festival is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Rose Music Hall.
