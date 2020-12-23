The Lincoln Building of MidwayUSA has been donated to the Boy Scouts of America-Great Rivers Council, according to a news release from the Boy Scouts organization.
Larry and Brenda Potterfield, MidwayUSA co-founders, announced Thursday that the 13,000-square-foot building would be given to the youth organization.
Scout Executive John Fabsits said this building is a transformative donation and will allow the Scouts to expand their vision and view of possibilities.
“We see opportunity to create space for an indoor climbing wall, invention and robotics lab, drone racing, a ropes course, archery and BB gun ranges, as well as our own special event space,” said Fabsits.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Scout units have struggled this past year trying to find to a place to meet for program activities.
The Lincoln Building will house Scout office operations as well as a retail store known as the Scout Shop. The additional space will serve as a Scouting Adventure Center.
The Council also plans to survey Scout families and others in the community on how the space should be used.
“We’ll want to offer activities to not only our members, but to youth, families, ... other youth organizations, schools and area businesses,” Fabsits said.
The Potterfields are known for their large donations. In 2017, they donated 47 acres of land to the city to use with no restrictions.
MidwayUSA is a retailer headquartered in Columbia, known for its hunting and outdoor products. The store opened in 1977, and the Potterfields describe themselves as “country kids from Missouri who turned their passion for shooting sports into a career by opening a small gun shop.”
The Lincoln Building, which serves as the business’s customer services operations, will be vacated in late 2021.
The Great Rivers Council of Boy Scouts of America currently serves thousands of young people and adults in 250 Cub Scout packs, troops, Venturing crews and Explorer posts. They serve more than 30 counties throughout central and northeast Missouri.