Local nonprofit walks to identify accessibility issues around Columbia streets, sidewalks

Gabi Jacobs, Local Motion’s Community Engagement Coordinator, speaks to the group about what to look for on Monday off Paris Road in Columbia. Event attendees were armed with clipboards and took notes on whether or not citizens had access to basic need resources by walking or biking.
Lyndsey Yarger marks that sidewalks are not in good condition and have obstacles on Monday off Paris Road in Columbia. Local Motion is currently working on launching the app We Move, where users can flag buckles in sidewalks, spots without crosswalks, areas without wheelchair-accessible ramps and more.
Allene Gremaud and her dog, Opal, step up onto a misshapen sidewalk on Monday off Paris Road in Columbia. “Imagine if you were someone with a vision impairment,” said Gabi Jacobs, Local Motion’s Community Engagement Coordinator.
Columbia nonprofit Local Motion held a Walk About on Monday off Paris Road in Columbia. Volunteers armed with clipboards took to the sidewalks, marking down spots with crumbling infrastructure that the City of Columbia could improve.
Local Motion’s aim is to provide local residents with a way to travel that utilizes walking, biking or public transit. The Walk About additionally assessed sidewalk safety, comfortability and whether or not citizens could access basic need resources like bus stops or grocery stores.
Local Motion also advocates for better long-term transportation planning. Two of its advocacy programs, ‘Livable Streets’ and ‘Transportation Planning,’ try to find ways to transform traditional transportation systems by building equity-focused streets and better incorporating more walking, biking and transit needs.
“Cities don’t tract this type of street-level data. And when cities don’t have data, nothing changes,” Local Motion posted on its website.
Local Motion holds around 10 walk audits every year to help improve Columbia’s walkability.