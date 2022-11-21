It sounds like tennis, looks like badminton and plays like ping-pong.
Pickleball is one of the hottest sports that is rapidly gaining popularity around the globe, and Columbia is home to one of its biggest superstars.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It sounds like tennis, looks like badminton and plays like ping-pong.
Pickleball is one of the hottest sports that is rapidly gaining popularity around the globe, and Columbia is home to one of its biggest superstars.
At just 20 years old, Dylan Frazier is already one of the top professional pickleball players in the world. Ranked sixth overall among his competition, Frazier got his start roughly six years ago while living in Florida.
One of Frazier’s first partners was his mother, Cindy Frazier, who had previously played pickleball on a recreational level at the MU.
When he’s not travelling to Las Vegas, Toronto or Columbus, Ohio, for one of the sport’s major tournaments, Frazier can often be found practicing with other members of the Columbia community.
Doug Schwandt, president of the Show-Me Pickleball Club, was one of the first people Frazier called when going out to practice that day.
“Dylan has been a joy to see mature and grow, becoming so accomplished in the sport,” said Schwandt. “Being a part of pickleball’s rise in our country, in our world really … he’s been a big part of that.”
Frazier continues to participate in both singles and doubles competitions on a weekly basis across the United States.
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Photo editor, fall 2022 Studying photo and documentary journalism Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Managing editor for print
abbottjm@missouri.edu
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu
Education editor
573-882-2632
brixeye@missouri.edu
Higher Education editor
gsdrrd@missouri.edu
Social Justice and State Editor
573-882-5700
horvitm@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.