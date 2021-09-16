An initial group of 1,200 Afghan evacuees will soon resettle in Missouri, with mid-Missouri expected to receive its fair share in the coming months.
U.S. State Department data recently obtained by The Associated Press outlined how the first group of Afghan evacuees will be resettled across the U.S. after the stunning Aug. 15 Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Missouri is in the top 10 in terms of states receiving Afghan evacuees, behind a list including California, Michigan and Maryland.
While the lion’s share of evacuees will likely resettle in urban centers like Kansas City or St. Louis, local organizations are also preparing to resettle some evacuees.
Dan Lester, executive director of Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, said the organization has the capacity to resettle 300 Afghan evacuees across the region.
He emphasized that the exact number of people and when they will arrive in mid-Missouri is still up in the air, and the total may end up being more or less than that initial figure.
“It’s a lot of hurry up and wait right now,” Lester said. “We’re ready. ... It’s just a matter of when and how many will actually arrive.”
Lester said the organization has already received a confirmation request for a family of nine from Afghanistan. Confirmation requests are notices ahead of time that a person or family has been processed and will soon be ready for resettlement. Lester said Catholic Charities hopes to have that family resettled by the end of the month.
Local organizations have been preparing for months to help receive and aid Afghan refugees.
Catholic Charities, the only refugee resettlement agency in the region, has been working with community groups to co-sponsor refugees, meeting with members of the small mid-Missouri Afghan community and coordinating volunteer efforts.
City of Refuge, an organization that provides certain services to refugees after they’ve been resettled, has also been preparing for refugees’ arrivals and working to prep existing services for use by any Afghans who arrived in the area.
“We’re incredibly excited, and I’m anxious to get to work,” Lester said of the incoming Afghan evacuees. “Once we see them successfully settled in their new homes, you can kind of let go of the breath (you’ve been holding).”