As the summer season for farmers markets approaches, the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $1.3 million grant to further invest in the Columbia Farmers Market, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
The money will be used to build additional space to cover all 98 stalls. Currently, only 40 stalls are able to fit inside the MU Health Care Pavilion, where the farmers market takes place.
“Not only will growing the Farmers Market increase access to fresh food for area residents, it will also extend better market opportunities for farmers and small business owners across Central Missouri to sell their Missouri-Made products,” said Gov. Mike Parson in the news release.
The project is funded through the Economic Development Administration. The administration makes grants available to communities like Columbia across the country to meet local needs through innovation and building.
The EDA’s investment will be matched with $320,068 in local funds and will create 88 jobs, according to the release.
This expansion will contribute to the growth and success of the market, said Corrina Smith, the executive director of Columbia Farmers Market.
Expanding the market location has been in the works since the ‘90s, she said. In 2015, partnerships were established to begin the conversation of building. Groups from the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Columbia Parks and Recreation, and Sustainable Farms and Communities came together to build a proposal for expansion.
Construction is expected to take place in late fall or early winter to prevent interruptions on the regularly scheduled market days.
“It really took a village to get us to where we are right now with everything,” Smith said.
Smith said last year was the best year on record for the market, as it was named the No. 1 farmers market in the nation. Sales brought in just slightly over $3.3 million, with a 95% increase in visitors compared to 2020.
The Spring Kickoff is April 2, which will bring back summer hours, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Smith said. Spring and summer vendors will bring new produce, products and more for their seasonal appearance.
Additionally, a new market will come to the pavilion from May 25 to Sept. 14, which will be open from 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Live music and free activities for kids will be open every week, and food trucks provided by Columbia Parks and Recreation will be available every second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
“We’re just so fortunate to have such an amazing community and an amazing group of producers that come to our market,” Smith said.