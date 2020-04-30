Supporting local restaurants through carryout and delivery is convenient, but sometimes a home-cooked meal just hits the spot. Take a look at these 10 easy-to-make recipes we think you'll love.
Craving Hy-Chi? We are, too. Try this quick and easy chicken lo mein bowl to satisfy the craving. Just add some veggies and hoisin sauce to a pack of ramen noodles and it's almost like life is back to normal.
Servings: 1.
Cook time: 10 minutes.
Nothing is better on busy mornings than starting out with a hearty breakfast. Combine eggs, cheese and veggies and wrap them in a tortilla to really wake up your taste buds.
Servings: 3.
Cook time: 20 minutes.
This coffee drink, originating from Korea, has taken the TikTok world by storm. With only four basic ingredients and a strong arm to mix, you will have a cup of whipped — yes, whipped— coffee in under five minutes.
Servings: 1.
Cook time: 5 minutes.
Out of the way, cupcakes. Soufflés are the next big thing, and you can master the recipe in quarantine. The light, mousse texture melts in your mouth, but still feels like a sweet dessert.
Servings: 4.
Cook time: 45 minutes.
We know it's easy to snack on junk food when you're cooped up in the house all day, but try this recipe to get some of your daily veggies. Substitute the vegetables you like in this recipe for a soup just for you.
Servings: 4.
Cook time: 30 minutes.
Grab the kids, we're making pepperoni calzones. With store-bought or homemade pizza dough, this will be a recipe the whole family will love.
Servings: 4.
Cook time: 30 minutes.
Sweet & sour chicken is one of the easiest Chinese dishes to try at home. Odds are, you have most of the ingredients in your pantry already.
Servings: 4.
Cook time: 20 minutes.
What could be easier than placing all your ingredients on a sheet pan and letting the oven do all of the work? And, you can still support local businesses if you buy the pork from a local farm.
Servings: 4.
Cook time: 40 minutes.
Even though we can't travel to New Orleans to taste the real thing, you can make your own version of the bayou-favorite in your own kitchen. Pre-chopped vegetables and canned beans keep this version of red beans and rice simple yet satisfying.
Servings: 5.
Cook time: 35 minutes.
This Hawaiian-inspired dish will help get your taste buds ready for summer. The perfect combination of seafood and fruits will make you feel like you're living the island life.
Servings: 3.
Cook time: 30 minutes.