Toua Lee's bitter melon, green peppers and okra sit in cartons

Toua Lee's bitter melon, green peppers and okra sit in cartons at the Webb City Farmers Market. Bitter melon is a vegetable native to Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. 

 Whitney Matewe

Supporting local restaurants through carryout and delivery is convenient, but sometimes a home-cooked meal just hits the spot. Take a look at these 10 easy-to-make recipes we think you'll love.

Chicken Lo Mein Bowl

Craving Hy-Chi? We are, too. Try this quick and easy chicken lo mein bowl to satisfy the craving. Just add some veggies and hoisin sauce to a pack of ramen noodles and it's almost like life is back to normal.    

Servings: 1.

Cook time: 10 minutes.

Breakfast Quesadillas

Nothing is better on busy mornings than starting out with a hearty breakfast. Combine eggs, cheese and veggies and wrap them in a tortilla to really wake up your taste buds. 

Servings: 3.

Cook time: 20 minutes.

Dalgona Coffee

This coffee drink, originating from Korea, has taken the TikTok world by storm. With only four basic ingredients and a strong arm to mix, you will have a cup of whipped — yes, whipped— coffee in under five minutes.

Servings: 1.

Cook time: 5 minutes.

Vanilla Soufflé

Out of the way, cupcakes. Soufflés are the next big thing, and you can master the recipe in quarantine. The light, mousse texture melts in your mouth, but still feels like a sweet dessert. 

Servings: 4.

Cook time: 45 minutes.

Thai Curry Vegetable Soup

We know it's easy to snack on junk food when you're cooped up in the house all day, but try this recipe to get some of your daily veggies. Substitute the vegetables you like in this recipe for a soup just for you.  

Servings: 4.

Cook time: 30 minutes.

Pepperoni Calzones

Grab the kids, we're making pepperoni calzones. With store-bought or homemade pizza dough, this will be a recipe the whole family will love. 

Servings: 4.

Cook time: 30 minutes.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & sour chicken is one of the easiest Chinese dishes to try at home. Odds are, you have most of the ingredients in your pantry already.

Servings: 4.

Cook time: 20 minutes.

Pork and Asparagus Sheet Pan

What could be easier than placing all your ingredients on a sheet pan and letting the oven do all of the work? And, you can still support local businesses if you buy the pork from a local farm. 

Servings: 4.

Cook time: 40 minutes.

Cajun Red Beans and Rice

Even though we can't travel to New Orleans to taste the real thing, you can make your own version of the bayou-favorite in your own kitchen. Pre-chopped vegetables and canned beans keep this version of red beans and rice simple yet satisfying.

Servings: 5. 

Cook time: 35 minutes.

Sweet Pineapple Shrimp

This Hawaiian-inspired dish will help get your taste buds ready for summer. The perfect combination of seafood and fruits will make you feel like you're living the island life.

Servings: 3.

Cook time: 30 minutes.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Outreach Team member, fall 2019 Studying Convergence Journalism Reach me at jqp59@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.