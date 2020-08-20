One hundred cats were reported to be living in a single home in rural Missouri. Their fate is now in the hands of the community.
The cats have been living in crowded conditions in a small home, and many require medical attention, according to a statement from the Central Missouri Humane Society, which will begin receiving the cats Wednesday.
The Missouri Coalition of Animal Care Organizations has been coordinating with the Humane Society to relocate the cats since learning about the problem in July. Local Missouri shelters don’t have the space to house all the cats. The Humane Society encourages community members to give their support through donations and foster care.
The Humane Society also anticipates providing the cats with emergency medical care for conditions including parasites and upper-respiratory infections.
“We are thrilled that we are able to assist with this emergency hoarding situation,” said Julie Aber, Central Missouri Humane Society’s executive director, in a news release. “After receiving much-needed medical treatment, these animals will be sent to loving foster homes where they can begin their journey to recovery before being placed for adoption.”
Central Missouri Humane Society is taking donations to assist in finding the cats homes and medical treatment. If you are interested in temporarily housing a cat, call 573-443-7387 or go to cmhspets.org.