Attendees packed rows of chairs in the Hickman High School Commons on Tuesday night to listen to Columbia police and others talk about the overdose problem at hand.
Sgt. Dallas Dollens opened the meeting with solemn news: since Aug. 1, there have been 11 accidental overdose-related deaths. The cause of most of those? Fentanyl.
“If you had asked me five years ago, people knew what they were taking. This year, half were people taking a substance who didn’t know fentanyl was in it,” Dollens said.
Jim Marshall, who lost his son to an accidental overdose, was next to take the stand.
“My challenge is for communities to start working together to prevent our youth (from using),” he said.
He added that addiction often stems from at-home coping mechanisms for poor mental health.
“We need to teach kids to develop healthy coping skills,” Marshall said. “Let’s have more dialogue at home so when the worst day of their life occurs, they don’t run for an OxyContin.”
Attendees could hear a pin drop when Marshall said a firefighter sees eight overdoses for every fire they go to.
Narcan was on-site for attendees to bring home with them, no questions asked.
Tracey Bathe, a health educator for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, presented on how to administer Narcan, including the signs of accidental overdose. These included a non-moving person, slow or absent breathing, blue lips and nails, gurgling sounds, inability to wake up, cold skin and tiny pupils.
To distribute Narcan, Bathe said to call 911, give one dose of Narcan nasal spray by inserting the injector into the victim’s nose and injecting the entire dose in, administer rescue breaths and stay with that person.
Bathe also said that Narcan cannot harm an individual.
John Dawson, activities coordinator at In2Action and Peer Support Specialist for Burrell Behavioral Health, said the most common places for accidental overdoses to occur are gas station bathrooms and parking lots.
While Narcan is available to citizens, administrating it is not an alternative to calling 911, Dollens said. He elaborated on the Good Samaritan law and how neither a person who calls the police in response to an overdose nor the victim can be arrested.
Lauren Velasco-Mendoza emphasized the importance of using Narcan to reverse an overdose.
“Don’t be afraid to call 911 and ask for help because their life may matter to them,” she said. “My life mattered to me.”
The Health Department said they have Fentanyl test strips that can be used on certain drugs.
More resources for drug treatment and prevention can be found at nomodeaths.org.
Correction: An earlier version of a photo caption misidentified where Mark Kempker worked.