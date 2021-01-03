Jewely Clark

Columbia Police is seeking public assistance in locating 12-year-old Jewely Clark. Clark is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'2 and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black shoes. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

 Courtesy of Columbia Police Department

Columbia Police Department asked the public to assist in its search for 12-year-old Jewely Clark in a statement Sunday. She is 5'2, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. 

According to Sunday's statement, Clark went missing between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6:20 a.m. Sunday from block 2400 of White Gate Drive. She was last seen by her father wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about this ongoing investigation to contact the department at 874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous. Tips can also be shared through the Crime Stoppers website

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

