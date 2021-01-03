Columbia Police Department asked the public to assist in its search for 12-year-old Jewely Clark in a statement Sunday. She is 5'2, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
According to Sunday's statement, Clark went missing between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6:20 a.m. Sunday from block 2400 of White Gate Drive. She was last seen by her father wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.
Police ask anyone with information about this ongoing investigation to contact the department at 874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous. Tips can also be shared through the Crime Stoppers website.