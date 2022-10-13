The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. 

The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018.

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science. Reach me at ascheve@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

