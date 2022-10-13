The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail.
The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018.
Both parties objected to the value determined by the commissioners, hoping for a jury trial to determine damages and just compensation instead.
A three-day jury trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday, but parties reached the settlement late last week, canceling the need for a trial.
The Shepard to Rollins Trail connects East Campus to Old 63 by creating a path from Bluffdale Drive to Rollins Street. Built in 2019, it is now part of a 30-mile loop around Columbia with access to the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail, the MU campus and downtown Columbia.
Sutu Forté, who is chairwoman of It's Our Wild Nature, spent eight days in a red oak tree on the property in November 2019 to protest the trail, but that did not stop the development. She had to be removed by the Columbia Fire Department during her protest. The oak tree was cut down the same day, and trail construction began.
Under terms of the settlement, neither party can appeal the decision, although It's Our Wild Nature retains the ability to raise an issue if the city oversteps the boundaries of the easement granted to build the trail. Both parties must also pay their respective attorney's fees.
It's Our Wild Nature bought the 37-acre tract of land from the Klifton Altis Trust in July 2018 with the intention of creating an "everlasting wilderness sanctuary," a goal they said could not be achieved by building the trail.
Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris granted the city the easements necessary to build the trail in January 2019.