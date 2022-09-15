The 13th annual Harvest Hootenanny will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Columbia’s Agriculture Park.

The event, held by the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, will serve meals prepared by culinary arts students at the Columbia Area Career Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will have kids’ activities, carnival games, live music and more, according to a Wednesday news release from the organization.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you