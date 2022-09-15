The 13th annual Harvest Hootenanny will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Columbia’s Agriculture Park.
The event, held by the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, will serve meals prepared by culinary arts students at the Columbia Area Career Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will have kids’ activities, carnival games, live music and more, according to a Wednesday news release from the organization.
“Looks like it’s gonna be 76 degrees, so that’s pretty great,” said Billy Polansky, executive director at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. “We’re expecting probably a crowd of 3000 or 4000 people and just hoping to have a good time.”
The event is free to attend and many of the planned activities are free. Some, such as meals, will require pre-bought tickets.
The Harvest Hootenanny was first held when the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture moved to an urban farm in 2010. The success of the first event aided in their decision to make the Harvest Hootenanny annual.
“We bring in a lot more partners to help us do the event,” Polansky said. “We have carnival games, and all of those are operated by local businesses and nonprofits, it’s a way for them to get in front of people at our event, but also add some fun entertainment and creativity to the event.”