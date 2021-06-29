A 14-year-old boy from Centralia suffered serious injuries after crashing into a ditch at 1:12 p.m. Friday on Route CC at Dinwiddie School Road in northern Boone County.
The teen, who was unlicensed, was driving west on Route CC in a 1996 Jeep Cherokee when he failed negotiate a curve, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report. After over-correcting, the driver then spun before striking an embankment and overturning. He was wearing a seat belt.
A Boone Hospital Center ambulance took him to University Hospital.