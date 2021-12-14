The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to complete 144 miles of the Rock Island Trail after announcing Tuesday that it now owns the railroad corridor.
Stretching from Windsor to Beaufort, the public recreational trail will connect several rural Missouri communities including Versailles, Eldon, Eugene, Meta, Argyle, Freeburg, Belle, Bland, Owensville, Rosebud, Gerald, Leslie and Beaufort.
“The Rock Island Trail will be the second rail-to-trail state park system in our state and will complement our existing Katy Trail,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release.
The department accepted the corridor from Ameren Missouri as a donation at no cost to the state.
Two years ago, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ameren signed the interim trail use agreement in hopes the recreational trail would be created.
“With the recent award of the $2.7 million Economic Development Administration grant and other potential funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, donations and grants, the Department of Natural Resources is able to accept the Rock Island Corridor today,” Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntinsaid in the release.
The state now owns a 47-mile trail on the Rock Island Spur from Pleasant Hill to Windsor, where it connects with the Katy Trail, according to The Associated Press. Jackson County has completed 18 miles of the trail.
Both the Katy and Rock Island trails were acquired under a federal law that allows out-of-service rail corridors to be used as public trails. They would have to be reconverted to rail lines if needed again for trains.
The Rock Island Trail will be developed along the old Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor.
“This is something that we’ve been working for for over 20 years now,” said Brent Hugh, executive director of the Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation.
Hugh said the various communities involved will collaborate on the construction of the Rock Island Trail. He anticipates the project as a whole to cost between $60 million and $70 million or more and take two to three decades to fully complete.
“It’s going to happen in phases over the next decade,” Hugh said. “Some of it will happen fast, some of it might take decades to find the money to get it done.”
The project also could get funding through the American Rescue Plan Act or the federal infrastructure bill recently signed by President Joe Biden, according to The Associated Press.
In 2020, the Katy Trail brought 500,000 visitors to Missouri. Each year, it generates about $18.5 million in revenue for the state. Hugh said he hopes to see the Rock Island Trail have a similar impact as a major tourist attraction.
“When you add that to the Katy Trail and some of the other trails that connect to it, you’re looking at an over 500-mile trail system that connects St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, Kansas City and dozens of communities in between,” he said.
Hugh believes the trail will bring much-needed revenue to some of the smaller communities that are otherwise lacking in recreational resources.
“It’s something that not many places in the world have, so it really puts us on the map,” he said. “It’s going to be a real good thing for this part of central Missouri.”