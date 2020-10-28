Churches, businesses, organizations and neighborhoods have gotten together to make sure Halloween can be celebrated happily and appropriately this year. All of the events listed require masks and social distancing . Despite the restrictions, there will be costumes, sweet treats, pumpkins and haunted houses for everyone — including dogs.

1. Curbside Trick or Treat

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Lowes, 201 Conley Road.

Details: Drive-thru curbside trick-or-treating for children. Registration is required to get a free pumpkin.

Contact: 317-456-8000.

2. House of Brokers Halloween

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: House of Brokers Realty, 1515 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia.

Details: “Willy Wonka”-themed outdoor Halloween party with pre-packaged goodies for children, a field of lollipops, chocolate river and photo opportunities.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 446-6767.

3.

Tail Waggin Trunk or Treat

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Where: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, 4107 White Tiger Lane, Columbia.

Details: Trunks will be decorated and filled with homemade dog treats made by volunteers. There will be a canine costume contest and candy for children.

Cost: $5 donation.

Contact: 814-8073.

4. Bonkers Spooktacular Halloween Party

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Where: Bonkers, 3812 Buttonwood Drive, Columbia.

Details: Includes two slices of pizza and a soft drink, a trip through the Bonkers Pumpkin Patch to choose a pumpkin, a decorating station to personalize it, the Not-So-Spooky Room to explore not-so-scary things, $5 games and free treat stations.

Cost: $10.

Contact: 499-0366.

5. Halloween Glow

When: 7 to 9 p.m Friday.

Where: Sky Zone Columbia, 1201 American Parkway, Columbia.

Details: Jumping under glow lights, Halloween-themed contests, games and giveways. Costumes optional.

Cost: Call309-9600 for pricing information.

6. Drive-thru Trunk or Treat

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Family First Chiropractic & Wellness Center, 550 E. Green Meadows Road, Columbia.

Details: Safe drive-thru trunk or treat event.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 443-5900.

7. Drive Thru Halloween Walk

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Conley Hy-Vee, 25 Conley Road, Columbia; Broadway Hy-Vee, 3100 W. Broadway; Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd.

Details: Treats and fun in the parking lot.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 442-7703.

8. All Family Fall Festival

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge, Columbia.

Details: Trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, Kona Ice and 12 Baskets food truck.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 449-6794.

9. Fall Festival

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Church, Columbia.

Details: Trick or treating, candy, food, costumes.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 445-8561.

10. Trick or Treat Drive-thru

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Road, Columbia.

Details: Drive-thru with treats for kids.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 445-4667.

11. Treat Street

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd., Columbia.

Details: Dress up and trick or treat through a storybook village.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 443-3900.

12. Halloween at Four Oaks Farm

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Four Oaks Farm, 11805 E. Judy School Road, Columbia.

Details: Trick or treat with vendors, eat at the food trucks, listen to a band, and go on the hayride. All the farm activities and farm store will be open.

Cost: $5 per person (Age 2 and under free).

Contact: 808-3310.

13. Trunk or Treat

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway, Columbia.

Details: A socially distanced, contact-free event for those hosting a trunk this year. Families will drive through to admire the creative displays from the safety of their vehicles. At the end, children will receive a goody bag.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 445-6131.

14. Annual Ashland Optimist Spooktacular

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ashland Optimist Building, 511 Optimist Drive, Ashland.

Details: Trunk or treat, photographs, haunted house, fun booths and more.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 657-2091.

15. Drive-Boo Trick or Treat Event

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Cosmo Park, Columbia.

Details: Columbia Parks and Recreation is staging this event as a safe, low-contact trick-or-treat experience. Visitors will drive through the event, stopping at stations for treats distributed through car windows. A “Best Dressed Car” contest offers prizes. Enter Cosmo Park from the south end, off Business Loop 70. Drivers must provide name and contact information for contact tracing purposes.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 874-7460.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you