Churches, businesses, organizations and neighborhoods have gotten together to make sure Halloween can be celebrated happily and appropriately this year. All of the events listed require masks and social distancing . Despite the restrictions, there will be costumes, sweet treats, pumpkins and haunted houses for everyone — including dogs.
1. Curbside Trick or Treat
When: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Lowes, 201 Conley Road.
Details: Drive-thru curbside trick-or-treating for children. Registration is required to get a free pumpkin.
Contact: 317-456-8000.
2. House of Brokers Halloween
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: House of Brokers Realty, 1515 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia.
Details: “Willy Wonka”-themed outdoor Halloween party with pre-packaged goodies for children, a field of lollipops, chocolate river and photo opportunities.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 446-6767.
3.
Tail Waggin Trunk or Treat
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, 4107 White Tiger Lane, Columbia.
Details: Trunks will be decorated and filled with homemade dog treats made by volunteers. There will be a canine costume contest and candy for children.
Cost: $5 donation.
Contact: 814-8073.
4. Bonkers Spooktacular Halloween Party
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Bonkers, 3812 Buttonwood Drive, Columbia.
Details: Includes two slices of pizza and a soft drink, a trip through the Bonkers Pumpkin Patch to choose a pumpkin, a decorating station to personalize it, the Not-So-Spooky Room to explore not-so-scary things, $5 games and free treat stations.
Cost: $10.
Contact: 499-0366.
5. Halloween Glow
When: 7 to 9 p.m Friday.
Where: Sky Zone Columbia, 1201 American Parkway, Columbia.
Details: Jumping under glow lights, Halloween-themed contests, games and giveways. Costumes optional.
Cost: Call309-9600 for pricing information.
6. Drive-thru Trunk or Treat
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Family First Chiropractic & Wellness Center, 550 E. Green Meadows Road, Columbia.
Details: Safe drive-thru trunk or treat event.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 443-5900.
7. Drive Thru Halloween Walk
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Conley Hy-Vee, 25 Conley Road, Columbia; Broadway Hy-Vee, 3100 W. Broadway; Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd.
Details: Treats and fun in the parking lot.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 442-7703.
8. All Family Fall Festival
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge, Columbia.
Details: Trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, Kona Ice and 12 Baskets food truck.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 449-6794.
9. Fall Festival
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Church, Columbia.
Details: Trick or treating, candy, food, costumes.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 445-8561.
10. Trick or Treat Drive-thru
When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Road, Columbia.
Details: Drive-thru with treats for kids.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 445-4667.
11. Treat Street
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd., Columbia.
Details: Dress up and trick or treat through a storybook village.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 443-3900.
12. Halloween at Four Oaks Farm
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Four Oaks Farm, 11805 E. Judy School Road, Columbia.
Details: Trick or treat with vendors, eat at the food trucks, listen to a band, and go on the hayride. All the farm activities and farm store will be open.
Cost: $5 per person (Age 2 and under free).
Contact: 808-3310.
13. Trunk or Treat
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway, Columbia.
Details: A socially distanced, contact-free event for those hosting a trunk this year. Families will drive through to admire the creative displays from the safety of their vehicles. At the end, children will receive a goody bag.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 445-6131.
14. Annual Ashland Optimist Spooktacular
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Ashland Optimist Building, 511 Optimist Drive, Ashland.
Details: Trunk or treat, photographs, haunted house, fun booths and more.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 657-2091.
15. Drive-Boo Trick or Treat Event
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Cosmo Park, Columbia.
Details: Columbia Parks and Recreation is staging this event as a safe, low-contact trick-or-treat experience. Visitors will drive through the event, stopping at stations for treats distributed through car windows. A “Best Dressed Car” contest offers prizes. Enter Cosmo Park from the south end, off Business Loop 70. Drivers must provide name and contact information for contact tracing purposes.
Cost: Free.
Contact: 874-7460.