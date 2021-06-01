A 16-year-old Columbia resident died Sunday evening in a crash on Vemers Ford Road near Rangeline Road, the Boone County Sheriff's Department reported.
Gabryel W. Hopper was driving west on the road southeast of Columbia in a 1998 Dodge Dakota at about 5:30 p.m. when the car ran off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Hopper was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. A 14-year-old passenger, who was also not wearing a safety belt, was transported from the scene by ambulance but determined to be uninjured.