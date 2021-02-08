A 17-year-old allegedly involved in a shooting last summer was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to the probable cause statement for the incident.
Iseah Jackson, who was 16 at the time, was charged as an adult at a hearing in juvenile court Friday.
He was also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
The shooting, which happened July 5, occurred as a result of an argument between neighbors shooting off fireworks on Volunteer Drive and Grace Lane.
The argument resulted in weapons being drawn and shots fired, according to the probable cause statement. Tara Knedler, a mother of five, and Ri’ajauhna, an 11-year-old whose last name has been withheld at the family’s request, were found dead at the scene . Three others were injured.
According to the probable cause statement, Jackson told police he armed himself with and fired an AR-15, but the statement and charges do not indicate he shot anyone.
Because of this, he was charged under Missouri’s felony murder rule, which allows a person who committed a felony to be charged with murder without directly killing anyone.
Jackson was in the Boone County Jail Monday night, according to its list of detainees.
After a communication breakdown following the shooting, Columbia Police Department, MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and Boone County Joint Communications reevaluated communications among first responders.
According to a joint statement released by all four agencies, police found the victims and transported them to a local hospitals when EMS had not yet arrived on the scene.
The involved agencies outlined their steps toward improvement, including:
- Having responding agencies monitor cross-radio traffic to ensure accurate and direct communications in situations involving an active crime scene.
- Requiring Columbia police to provide clear communication to first responders that the scene is stable in all incidents involving violence.
- Conducting ride-alongs between agencies to improve understanding of the role of each agency.
- Developing and practicing additional joint training scenarios similar to active shooter trainings.