A 17-year-old Columbia resident died early Sunday morning after a shooting.
Bryant R. Wilks II, died after sustaining life-threatening injuries at the 300 block of West Brookside Lane at 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Police responded to a report of shots heard in the area. Officers found shell casings at the scene and property damage caused by gunfire. No other injuries were reported, according to police.
There is currently no suspect information available, and police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or call 875-8477 to remain anonymous.