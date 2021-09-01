A 17-year-old girl was transported to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of East Sexton Road near Woodlawn Avenue, according to Columbia Police.
Toni Messina, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said the officers at the scene were able to provide emergency medical attention to the victim before emergency medical responders and the Columbia Fire Department arrived.
There was damage to a car parked in the driveway at the scene as well.
Police said they are still looking for the suspect and they do not have any identifying information at this time. There is no concern for the public, Messina said.