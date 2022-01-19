In a police interview Tuesday, Shawn Long, 18, said he didn't know the gun that killed Roberto Angel Lauer, 18, was loaded.
Police arrested Long on Monday night after arriving on the scene to find a victim with a gunshot wound. Lauer, a Battle High School student, died as a result of his wounds.
A witness stated during the investigation that Long was seen picking up a gun and pointing it at Lauer when the gun fired. Long admitted the next day to pointing it "in a playful manner" at the victim. Long said he didn't know the gun was loaded.
Long was charged with armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. He is being held in the Boone County Jail under a $250,000 cash only bond.