A federal grand jury indicted 19 defendants from the Columbia and Kansas City areas for their association in a $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy.
Participants in the conspiracy allegedly made false claims to insurance companies of injuries from car accidents and stated they would be liable for medical bills related to insurance claims, according to a news release from the office of the United States Attorney Western District of Missouri. Between June 2017 and July 2020, the conspiracy defrauded six insurance companies for a total of $1,234,581, according to the news release.
On Nov. 18, the 19 defendants were charged in a 69-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury in Springfield.
The news release lists the following defendants:
- Lawrence Courtney Lawhorn, 32, and Latoya Marie Brown, 35, of Columbia and Kansas City.
- Lauren Courtney Luque, 34, Michael Jadon Carter, 30, Tiera Rachell Wallace, 38, Lanay Deshawn Wallace, 26, Dylan James Danielsson, 26, Larell Montez Banks, 27, Kathy Davvy Kimhang, 29, Michael Lee Gene Stapleton, 34, and Cedrick Shawndale Goldman, 44, of Columbia.
Matthew Stephen Akins, 32, of Columbia and Fulton.
Michael Stuart Smith, 34, Taron Donte Ford, 35, Dontay Laray Campbell, 31, and Eriona Tyjaez Fleeks, 28, of Kansas City.
Cornelius Deshawn Phelps, 35, of Kansas City and Lee's Summit.
Tara Colleen Jackson, 57, of Independence.
Maurice Frank Penny, 37, of St. Louis.
Some conspirators were involved in multiple incidents, where they received thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. The conspirators used the funds for personal expenses.
Lawhorn, one of the defendants, was involved in two incidents that resulted in two payments: one for $1,500 and another for $17,350. In eight more incidents, Lawhorn allegedly "sent emails to insurance companies, made telephone calls to insurance companies, directed others what to tell insurance companies, reviewed insurance policies prior to incidents, witnessed release agreements and assumed the identity of parties to the incidents or people related to parties to these incidents in communication with insurance companies," according to the release.
According to the indictment, Luque, who was in a romantic relationship with Lawhorn, and Jackson, Lawhorn's mother, both received fraudulent insurance payments of $50,000 or more. Lawhorn was also romantically involved with both Kimhang, who received a fraudulent insurance payment of $18,429, and Brown who was involved in three incidents resulting in fraudulent insurance payments totaling $44,269.
Lawhorn is charged with one count of aggravated identity theft. Lawhorn and Luque are charged together with one count of aggravated identity theft.
Most defendants are charged with participating in a mail fraud conspiracy. Lawhorn and Carter are charged for a money-laundering conspiracy. Various defendants were charged with "38 counts of wire fraud, six counts of attempted wire fraud and 20 counts of mail fraud," according to the news release.
All of the charges are accusations. Guilt or innocence will be determined by a federal trial jury, who must be presented with evidence, according to the news release.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Maness and was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.