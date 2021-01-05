A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting near Stephens Lake Park on Monday night.
Columbia police were continuing to investigate the crime that happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 63 and Broadway.
After receiving a report of shots fired, police found the victim and rendered first aid until medics were able to take over. The victim was taken to a local hospital for "advanced medical care," according to a Tuesday news release from the Police Department.
Officers also found damage caused by gunshots to buildings and parked vehicles, but no other injuries were reported.
Police had no information about a suspect and are asking anyone from the public who has information about the crime to call the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.