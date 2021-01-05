A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting near Stephens Lake Park on Monday night.

Columbia police were continuing to investigate the crime that happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 63 and Broadway.

After receiving a report of shots fired, police found the victim and rendered first aid until medics were able to take over. The victim was taken to a local hospital for "advanced medical care," according to a Tuesday news release from the Police Department.

Officers also found damage caused by gunshots to buildings and parked vehicles, but no other injuries were reported.

Police had no information about a suspect and are asking anyone from the public who has information about the crime to call the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

  I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

