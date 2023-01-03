Shawn Long, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the January 2022 death of a Battle High School student.

Final disposition and sentencing will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 before Judge Kevin Crane.

  General assignment reporter, senior in print & digital journalism.

