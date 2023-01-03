Shawn Long, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the January 2022 death of a Battle High School student.
Final disposition and sentencing will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 before Judge Kevin Crane.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Shawn Long, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the January 2022 death of a Battle High School student.
Final disposition and sentencing will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 before Judge Kevin Crane.
As the result of his guilty plea, Long’s charges were reduced to the sole count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class E felony. That was the prosecutor’s recommendation.
The judge told Long that he now faces a sentence of less than four years in prison.
Prior to Long’s guilty plea, he was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and armed criminal action. A Class C felony could result in three to 10 years’ imprisonment under Missouri’s statutes.
Long’s attorney John Roodhouse requested probation for his client, which the prosecution opposed.
After Crane reviews the sentencing assessment report, which should be ready two days prior to the final disposition, he will determine whether Long is sentenced to prison or probation.
In the Jan. 17 incident on Irma Drive, Long was seen pointing a gun at Roberto Angel Lauer, 18, and then the gun “went off,” according to the probable cause statement. Lauer died later from the gunshot wound.
Long told Columbia police he did it “in a playful manner” and did not know the gun was loaded.
The prosecution contended that Lauer’s death was “criminal negligence” and that Long handled the firearm “in a careless manner,” leading to its discharge.
Before the guilty plea, a jury trial for Long was scheduled to start Wednesday.
General assignment reporter, senior in print & digital journalism. Reach me at jiang.dataj@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu