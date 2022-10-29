Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers named the project Collaboration of the Year in the medium/large category as part of its annual awards Friday in Austin, Texas.
The project, produced by Missouri School of Journalism students across newsrooms, examined the challenges and changes influencing Missouri's small, rural towns.
The group of reporters spent four months traveling to Chariton and Sullivan counties, interviewing statewide experts and digging into data and documents.
Mark Horvit, a faculty chair at the school, led the project.
"This collaboration not only covered an important topic, but also allowed for iteration based on early conversations with rural community members who helped brainstorm the stories that would be told," judges for the LION Awards wrote. "The fact that the entire project was driven by student journalists across multiple platforms and partner organizations is helping build a pipeline of future journalists that the industry needs."
A collaboration between the Dallas Free Press and Fort Worth Report and one between Wisconsin Watch and Wisconsin Public Radio were the other finalists in the category.
The Missourian's Show-Me Shelter series on homelessness in Columbia was a finalist in the Outstanding Coverage of the Year award for medium/large publications.
Block Club Chicago won the category. La Noticia was a finalist.