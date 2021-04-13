An intense fire erupted at a residential structure in southwest Columbia early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.
The home was located 1801 Chapel Wood Road, and fire crews arrived at the scene within five minutes of being dispatched at 1:43 a.m.
Firefighters found the flames had spread from the garage to the attic and the roof of the house.
After aggressive fire fighting inside and outside the home, the flames were contained and extinguished. All residents left the building safely, and no injuries were reported.
The fire resulted from an electrical failure and started in the garage, according to the release. Damage to the residential structure is estimated at $200,000.
Overnight, units from the Columbia Fire Department battled a residential structure fire in the 1800 Blk of Chapel Wood Rd. Firefighters arrived at 1:48 a.m. to find heavy fire in the garage extending into the attic. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3t1HjJ8tgR— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) April 13, 2021