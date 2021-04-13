Correction

An earlier version of this story located the fire on Chapel Hill Road. The fire occurred on Chapel Wood Road off South Fairview Road.

 An intense fire erupted at a residential structure in southwest Columbia early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department

The home was located 1801 Chapel Wood Road, and fire crews arrived at the scene within five minutes of being dispatched at 1:43 a.m. 

Firefighters found the flames had spread from the garage to the attic and the roof of the house. 

After aggressive fire fighting inside and outside the home, the flames were contained and extinguished. All residents left the building safely, and no injuries were reported. 

The fire resulted from an electrical failure and started in the garage, according to the release. Damage to the residential structure is estimated at $200,000.

  • General Assignment and Public Health reporter, spring 2021. Studying magazine writing. Reach me at matchavarianii@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

